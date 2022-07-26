Advertisement

Authorities investigating fish kill in Storm Lake, IA

(KCRG)
By KTIV Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 10:59 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STORM LAKE, Iowa (KTIV) - State wildlife officials are investigating the mass die-off of certain species of fish at a northwest Iowa lake.

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources says the kill is impacting common carp at Storm Lake.

While it’s not uncommon to see dead fish wash on shore, DNR Fisheries Biologist Ben Wallace believes the carp are dying from a disease that is specifically targeting that species. They have ruled out dissolved oxygen issues and spawning-related stress. And, there’s nothing to indicate a pollution event or any kind of poison.

Wallace hopes to find a lab to have the sampled fish tested to find the cause of the kill.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman from central Iowa is sharing what it was like to wake up to the sound of people being...
Iowa woman recalls moment of Maquoketa Caves State Park shooting
In this photo taken from a KTIV News 4 drone, the city of Hornick, IA, is shown in a flooded...
An Iowa town suffers devastating flooding — now it’s fighting back with its own great wall
Crash leaves 21-year-old woman dead, another man injured
21-year-old Missouri Valley woman killed in crash
A screenshot of a GoFundMe for Arlo Schmidt, 9, who survived a shooting that killed three...
Donations pour in for Arlo Schmidt, 9-year-old survivor of Maquoketa Caves shooting
Officials confirm triple homicide at Maquoketa Caves Campground, shooter also dead
Officials confirm family at Maquoketa park were in their tent when attacked

Latest News

Case of monkeypox confirmed in Woodbury County
Two separate fires that killed two are under investigation
Two fatal fires in Sioux Falls, SD under investigation
Doug Jensen, 41.
Iowa man in Jan. 6 Capitol riot wants trial delayed
Dog Walk Forecast: Orton & Laikin
Dog Walk Forecast: Orton & Laikin