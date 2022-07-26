Blood donations in high demand across Siouxland

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Workers at UnityPoint Health - St. Luke’s and LifeServe are encouraging Siouxlanders to donate blood.

Hospitals require blood for a number of procedures, including cancer treatment and traumatic injuries. UnityPoint frequently uses its helicopter to quickly transport blood to traumatic injury victims. But the supply of blood has long been far below the demand.

“I’ve been doing this for 31-plus years and the need has always been there,” said Kevin Handke, Emergency Preparedness and EMS Manager at UnityPoint Health - St. Luke’s, “Especially during the summer time with the traumas, but more and more with cancer and just medical conditions. That need has always been there as long as I’ve been doing it.”

Kevin Handke says the need for blood grows in the summer when more people take part in outdoor activities that could potentially lead to traumatic injuries.

To receive their blood, UnityPoint Health - St. Luke’s has a partnership with LifeServe Blood Center. They are dedicated to providing blood and saving the lives of patients across Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota.

“Being the sole blood provider in the Siouxland area, one of our missions is to collect from the people that we serve,” said Allison Brumels, Account Manager for LifeServe Blood Center in Sioux City. “So, if we don’t get people donating in the Siouxland area, it’s likely that we would be short or low inventory on the blood products that we’re looking for, again, in the Siouxland area.”

According to LifeServe’s website, there is a “critically low” level in five of the eight blood types. They include O positive and negative, B positive and negative, and A negative.

KTIV and LifeServe are asking for your help by donating on “Blood Donor Day” this Aug. 5 at the Southern Hills Mall in Sioux City. To donate, you have to call or go online to make an appointment. You can visit LifeServe’s website here or call 1-800-287-4903.

