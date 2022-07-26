Advertisement

Case of monkeypox confirmed in Woodbury County

By KTIV Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 10:16 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Officials have confirmed a case of monkeypox in Woodbury County.

The Siouxland District Health Department confirmed the case to KTIV Tuesday morning. Officials say they will not be releasing any details on the person with monkeypox or when they got it.

According to the CDC, there have been a total of seven monkeypox cases in Iowa. While in Nebraska there have been five and in South Dakota there has been one.

“We are aware of a suspected case of monkeypox in our region. While the risk of getting infected with monkeypox is low, everyone should be aware of its symptoms and how it spreads.

Monkeypox is spread through prolonged direct contact with a symptomatic individual. Symptoms of monkeypox may include fever, headache, muscle aches, swollen lymph nodes and a rash that looks like pimples or blisters. The rash usually develops after other symptoms and may appear on the face, inside the mouth and other parts of the body such as the hands, feet, chest, genitals or anus.

If you have a rash that looks like monkeypox, we encourage you to contact your primary care provider.”

Statement from UnityPoint Health-St. Luke's about monkeypox

This is a Developing Story. We’ll have more information on this story tonight on our evening newscasts.

