Chance to see rain & storms this evening

By Jacob Howard
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 4:20 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - We are waking up to another cool start with temperatures in the 60s and 50s with our wind from the southeast at 5 to 10 miles per hour and mostly cloudy skies.

We will warm up to the 80s and upper 70s today with partly cloudy skies and winds from the south southeast at 5 to 10 miles per hour. We do have a cold front passing through Siouxland that could trigger some showers and thunderstorms as we head into this afternoon and evening.

Parts of Siouxland are under a marginal risk of seeing some severe storms, with the main risk of seeing hail and wind, with a slight possibility of a tornado too. Right now, only western and parts of northern Siouxland are under this risk. We will keep you updated if anything changes.

Storms may linger tonight, but for the most part, it will be partly cloudy with temperatures in the 60s and winds from the west southwest at 5 to 10 miles per hour.

Wednesday looks to be another cloudy and rainy day as showers move just south of Siouxland.

For more details, watch News 4 at Noon for my full forecast.

