Family hosts event on RAGBRAI route to support GoServ Global

WEST BEND, Iowa (KTIV) - Tuesday was day three of RAGBRAI where riders journeyed 56.4 miles from Pocahontas to Emmetsburg.

Along the way, riders are able to visit local towns and enjoy some food and drinks set up along the route. And one family near West Bend was a popular spot for riders.

The Bargman family owns a farm near West Bend on the exact road the riders went through Tuesday, and where they’ll ride again on Wednesday.

For the Bargman family, their lives have been impacted by an organization called GoServ Global, so they thought to themselves what better way to spread the message than by sharing with RAGBRAI riders.

“In 2017, my wife and I went on a mission trip to Haiti with GoServ Global. We got to build one of these safety homes. And from then on, we’ve been in their service. So everything we’re doing here in our acreage today is to promote GoServ Global,” said Jay Bargman, a GoServ volunteer and the host for the event.

GoServ Global is a nonprofit organization, co-founded by a local farmer in Laurens, Iowa.

The Bargman family found out RAGBRAI was coming right in front of their farm in February and got right to work to create a food and hangout spot for riders, with some of the proceeds going back to GoServ Global.

“We’re so thankful for the Bargman’s and what they’ve set up here. They were so excited when they first heard that RAGBRAI was gonna go right by their farm, and they just started thinking and they created all of this,” said Paul van Gorkom, Executive Director for GoServ Global.

GoServ Global not only helps out overseas but also right here in the U.S. for disaster relief after tornados and floods.

“Back on March 5, the tornado went through Winterset, Iowa. We were the first house that tornado hit and lost four family members,” said Raymond Bazley, who survived a tornado that went through Winterset, Iowa.

Raymond Bazley, left, lost four family members after a tornado went through Winterset, Iowa back in March. GoServ Global helped him after that tragedy, now he is looking to help them in return. (KTIV)

GoServ Global came up to Bazley and picked him back up on his feet when his world seemed to be over.

“The best thing was getting through to 911. The second best thing was hearing voices. The third best thing was hearing chainsaws, you know, trying to get down to it and then, of course, actually pulling us out. And it’s sad that we lost four family members. But at least four of us survived to tell the story,” said Bazley.

Bazley is now sharing his story as a volunteer with GoServ Global and jumped at the opportunity to share with RAGBRAI riders.

“We’ve had some amazing experiences that you can’t get anywhere else. And being able to support something that does good globally. And you’ve seen some things here in Iowa that you’re just amazed the global impact they have,” said Janice Sitzen, a rider from Cary, North Carolina.

RAGBRAI provides many unique opportunities for riders throughout the course of the week, even the opportunity to make a difference while enjoying some good food like candied bacon, and homemade ice cream.

