A few strong thunderstorms possible tonight into very early Wednesday morning

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - We saw partly cloudy skies for much of the day Tuesday with highs staying close to average in the 80s.

By the afternoon, we started seeing a few thunderstorms begin developing and that will be the trend into the early overnight hours.

Some of the strongest cells could produce some hail and gusty winds and for that reason much of Siouxland is in a marginal risk of severe storms.

Conditions look quiet enough to start the day on Wednesday, but an area of storms in central Nebraska will give parts of western Siouxland a chance of seeing some showers as the morning hours go along.

We’ll all have a chance of a few isolated showers or thundershowers as we get into the later afternoon on Wednesday with highs in the mid 80s.

Those storm chances will move to the east Wednesday night and then conditions are going to get very nice for us.

Much lower humidity moves in for Thursday with highs very comfortable as we’ll hit about 80 degrees for a high.

Friday is looking mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Warming is going to continue into the weekend.

I’ll be taking a closer look at those warmer highs in your 10-day forecast tonight on News 4 at 5, 6, and 10.

