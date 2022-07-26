Advertisement

Jury selection begins for man accused of killing another man outside a Sioux City bar

Dwight Evans
Dwight Evans(Woodbury County Jail)
By KTIV Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Jury selection began Tuesday morning for a Sioux City man charged for a fatal shooting outside a local bar back in May 2021.

Court documents say 18-year-old Dwight Evans is charged with first-degree murder and other counts in the shooting death of 22-year-old Martez Harrison. The shooting reportedly happened outside of Uncle Dave’s Bar on West 3rd Street.

Investigators say Harrison was outside the bar waiting for a ride when an argument began with another defendant, Lawrence Canady.

When Harrison’s girlfriend arrived to pick him up, Canady allegedly assaulted her and then Harrison began fighting with Canady. Police allege Evans shot Harrison twice while he was fighting with Canady.

Canady has already been sentenced to 16 years in prison for his involvement in Harrison’s death. He was found guilty of voluntary manslaughter, willful injury causing bodily injury and serious assault

Court officials say they hope to have a jury selected by Wednesday afternoon for Evans’ trial.

