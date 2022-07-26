Advertisement

Klondike discontinues the Choco Taco

Klondike has discontinued the Choco Taco.
Klondike has discontinued the Choco Taco.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 7:25 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Say goodbye to the Choco Taco.

Klondike says it has discontinued the taco-shaped ice cream treat.

Choco Tacos have been around since the 1980s, but the company says they are not as popular as other products.

Fans are already taking to social media with comments like “Choco Taco has fallen,“ and “They always take the best things away from us.”

There is still hope.

Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian tweeted an offer to Klondike’s parent company to buy the rights to Choco Tacos.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman from central Iowa is sharing what it was like to wake up to the sound of people being...
Iowa woman recalls moment of Maquoketa Caves State Park shooting
Crash leaves 21-year-old woman dead, another man injured
21-year-old Missouri Valley woman killed in crash
In this photo taken from a KTIV News 4 drone, the city of Hornick, IA, is shown in a flooded...
An Iowa town suffers devastating flooding — now it’s fighting back with its own great wall
A screenshot of a GoFundMe for Arlo Schmidt, 9, who survived a shooting that killed three...
Donations pour in for Arlo Schmidt, 9-year-old survivor of Maquoketa Caves shooting
Andrew Russell, a mail carrier with the U.S. Postal Service, delivered safety to a 6-year-old...
Mail carrier helps girl, 6, after mom overdoses in car

Latest News

When it comes to the COVID-19 vaccine for young children, some parents are saying yes, while...
Survey: 43% of US parents say they won’t get young children vaccinated for COVID-19
Walmart is slashing prices.
Walmart slashing prices on clothes and more
To the north, in Kharkiv region, the town of Chuhuiv was shelled again by Russian artillery,...
Russia aims new air strikes at Black Sea coastal targets
Doug Jensen, 41.
Iowa man in Jan. 6 Capitol riot wants trial delayed
Detained WNBA player Brittney Griner is "as well as can be expected," U.S. Charge d'Affaires...
US official talks about Brittney Griner