Storm chance headed into this evening

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - We are seeing temperatures in the 70s right now for all of Siouxland, but we will warm up to the 80s and upper 70s today with partly cloudy skies and winds from the south southeast at 5 to 10 miles per hour. We do have a cold front passing through Siouxland that could trigger some showers and thunderstorms as we head into this afternoon and evening.

Almost all of Siouxland is under a marginal risk of seeing some severe storms, with the main risk of seeing hail and wind, with a slight possibility of a tornado too. Timing looks to be afternoon/evening and clearing out by late tonight.

Storms may linger tonight, but for the most part, it will be partly cloudy with temperatures in the 60s and winds from the west southwest at 5 to 10 miles per hour.

Wednesday looks to be another cloudy and rainy day as showers move just south of Siouxland.

