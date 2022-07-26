Advertisement

Suspected gunman’s motive in Iowa park killings a mystery

After searching the area Sherwin was found dead west of the park, according to DCI. Sherwin apparently suffered from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.(KWQC)
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 2:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(AP) - The question at the center of an investigation into the killings of three family members — including a 6-year-old girl — at an eastern Iowa state park campground is: Why?

Investigators believe the shooter was a 23-year-old man from eastern Nebraska who had no criminal history and appeared to target the victims at random. The man’s parents, who had been camping with him, expressed incomprehension that he would carry out such an attack.

The shooting happened early Friday morning, when a couple from Cedar Falls, Iowa, and their 6-year-old daughter were found shot to death in their tent at the Maquoketa Caves State Park Campground. The couple’s 9-year-old son survived the shooting without physical injury.

