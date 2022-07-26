Advertisement

Tilt Studio entertainment center to open at Southern Hills Mall this week

Courtesy: Tilt Studio (tiltstudio.com)
Courtesy: Tilt Studio (tiltstudio.com)(WIFR)
By KTIV Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A family entertainment center is set to open at the old Sears location in the Southern Hills Mall.

On July 29, Tilt Studio is expected to open. Officials with the mall say the entertainment center will feature laser tag, mini bowling, blacklight mini golf courses and bumper cars. It’s also expected to have 150 classic and modern games where players can win tickets and exchange them for prizes.

“Our guests are always changing and evolving, and at Southern Hills Mall, we want to be able to offer them today’s top trends, family entertainment options, and shopping destinations,” said Matt Pawlowski, the general manager for Southern Hills Mall. “We are looking forward to welcoming guests to Tilt Studio while keeping the health of shoppers our top priority and providing the safest experience possible.”

Tilt Studio is planning a “Grand Opening Celebration” for Aug. 1 that’ll give guests the chance to win special prizes.

