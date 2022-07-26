Advertisement

Two fatal fires in Sioux Falls, SD under investigation

By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 8:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Two fatal fires in Sioux Falls are under investigation.

Police spokesman Sam Clemens says a 30-year-old man died in one of the weekend fires while three others in the mobile home made it out safely. Firefighters brought the man out of the burning home, but he was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Early indications are that the fire accidentally started, Clemens said. But, the cause remains under investigation.

The other fire broke out in an apartment in northeastern Sioux Falls. A 53-year-old woman was found in the apartment and flown to Minneapolis, where she was pronounced dead.

