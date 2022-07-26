Volunteers and fair board members prepare for the Plymouth County Fair

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Volunteers and County Fair Board members are busy at work preparing for this year’s Plymouth County Fair.

The five-day fair, which starts Wednesday, July 27, has been taking place for more than 150 years. And more than 150 volunteers have been working for the last two months to get it ready.

Visitors will be able to enjoy great food, carnival rides, and live entertainment. Organizers say every food booth at the fair is run by a Plymouth County nonprofit.

The fair also will feature local vendors and livestock, including bunnies, chickens, and pigs.

The fair helps benefit 4-H, a nonprofit that teaches children about agriculture and important life skills.

“A lot of people say, ‘well, you know, you put this fair on and it’s a lot of time and energy and money, Candice, and you teach these kids and then they leave. They go to college and they go to another, you know, community and they leave,’” said Candice Nash, a member of the Plymouth County Fair Board. “Great! Take some of this Plymouth County Pride with you, take the common sense with you, and go to Washington. Go to other states. Go to other communities. Take it with you! That would be great. It’s just-- it’s our club, our community, our country and our world.”

Children in 4-H play a big role in the fair, showing off their projects and livestock.

This year’s fair also will feature a brand new event: The Outlaw Truck and Tractor Puller Series. More than 60 massive trucks and tractors will compete this Saturday night.

Visitors interested in attending the fair can buy a $50 car pass at any Plymouth County Bank, which allows you to bring four people each day of the fair. You can learn more about the fair here.

