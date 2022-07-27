Another chance of rain in Siouxland today

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - We are starting off in the 60s and 70s this morning with some patchy fog. Our wind is out of the west northwest at 5 to 10 miles per hour with mostly clear skies.

Today we will see highs in the 80s with our wind from the west northwest at 5 to 10 miles per hour with mostly sunny conditions until this afternoon into this evening as clouds and rain chances increase. Today we are not at any risk of seeing any severe weather, but we could see some thundershowers this afternoon into this evening. It looks like rain will start to move in around 4 and 5 pm today.

Tonight, our lows will be in the 50s and 60s with some showers still lingering overnight as a cold front passes through Siouxland with our winds coming from the north at 5 to 10 miles per hour.

The rest of the week looks nice, with highs in the 80s and plenty of sunshine. For more details, watch News 4 Today for my full forecast!

