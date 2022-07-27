Advertisement

Another chance of rain in Siouxland today

We are starting off in the 60s and 70s this morning with some patchy fog. Our wind is out of...
We are starting off in the 60s and 70s this morning with some patchy fog. Our wind is out of the west northwest at 5 to 10 miles per hour with mostly clear skies. Today we will see highs in the 80s with our wind from the west northwest at 5 to 10 miles per hour with mostly sunny conditions until this afternoon into this evening as clouds and rain chances increase. Today we are not at any risk of seeing any severe weather, but we could see some thundershowers this afternoon into this evening. It looks like rain will start to move in around 4 and 5 pm today. Tonight, our lows will be in the 50s and 60s with some showers still lingering overnight as a cold front passes through Siouxland with our winds coming from the north at 5 to 10 miles per hour. The rest of the week looks nice, with highs in the 80s and plenty of sunshine. For more details, watch News 4 Today for my full forecast!(KTIV)
By Jacob Howard
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 4:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - We are starting off in the 60s and 70s this morning with some patchy fog. Our wind is out of the west northwest at 5 to 10 miles per hour with mostly clear skies.

Today we will see highs in the 80s with our wind from the west northwest at 5 to 10 miles per hour with mostly sunny conditions until this afternoon into this evening as clouds and rain chances increase. Today we are not at any risk of seeing any severe weather, but we could see some thundershowers this afternoon into this evening. It looks like rain will start to move in around 4 and 5 pm today.

Tonight, our lows will be in the 50s and 60s with some showers still lingering overnight as a cold front passes through Siouxland with our winds coming from the north at 5 to 10 miles per hour.

The rest of the week looks nice, with highs in the 80s and plenty of sunshine. For more details, watch News 4 Today for my full forecast!

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Case of monkeypox confirmed in Woodbury County
Courtesy: Tilt Studio (tiltstudio.com)
Tilt Studio entertainment center to open at Southern Hills Mall this week
After searching the area Sherwin was found dead west of the park, according to DCI. Sherwin...
Suspected gunman’s motive in Iowa park killings a mystery
Officials confirm triple homicide at Maquoketa Caves Campground, shooter also dead
Officials confirm family at Maquoketa park were in their tent when attacked
Caleb Ziegelbauer, 13, has been hospitalized for more than two weeks after doctors say a...
Teen battling brain-eating amoeba after swimming at Fla. beach

Latest News

Severe Weather Outlook
A few strong thunderstorms possible tonight into very early Wednesday morning
Severe Weather Outlook
A few strong thunderstorms possible tonight into very early Wednesday morning
We are seeing temperatures in the 70s right now for all of Siouxland, but we will warm up to...
Storm chance headed into this evening
We are waking up to another cool start with temperatures in the 60s and 50s with our wind from...
Chance to see rain & storms this evening