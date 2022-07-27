Around Siouxland: Hartley Summer Celebration

HARTLEY, Iowa (KTIV) - The City of Hartley, Iowa is ready to rock with their summer celebration.

The Summer celebration is a chance to visit Hartley and enjoy some very fun events and activities. You can enjoy live music, participate in silent auctions, and of course, all types of food to eat.

The Hartley Summer Celebration takes place between Friday Aug. 5 to Sunday Aug. 7 in Hartley, Iowa.

For any additional information, you can visit the City of Hartley website here.

