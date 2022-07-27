Advertisement

Biden approves disaster declarations for Nebraska

9 of the 20 counties in the disaster proclamation are in Siouxland
By KTIV Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 10:44 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KTIV/AP) -President Joe Biden has approved a request for a federal disaster declaration for a portion of Nebraska that suffered damage from severe storms and straight-line winds in May.

The designation allows state, local and tribal governments and some private nonprofit organizations to access federal funding on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and for the repair or replacement of damaged facilities.

The declaration covers 20 counties from central to northeastern Nebraska. The declaration includes nine Siouxland counties: Antelope, Cedar, Cuming, Dixon, Holt, Knox, Pierce, Thurston, and Wayne counties.

The National Weather Services says a line of storms that moved through the eastern half of the state on May 12 generated straight-line winds of up to 100 mph in some places, downing power lines, poles and trees and damaging buildings.

