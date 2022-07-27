Charges filed for man arrested after officer-involved shooting in South Sioux City

SOUTH SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The man who is accused of shooting at law enforcement officers in South Sioux City, Nebraska is facing seven charges related to that incident.

According to court documents, Richard Germek is charged with the following:

Use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony

Unlawful discharge of a firearm

Criminal attempt

Terroristic threats

Possession of a short rifle or short shotgun

Obstructing a peace officer

Disturbing the peace.

The 61-year-old Germek was arrested after a shooting on July 21 at the Autumn Park Apartments in South Sioux City. Authorities allege that Germek shot at law enforcement during the incident, which led to him being shot by an officer.

Richard Germek (Dakota County Jail)

Germek was reportedly struck once and was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. He was then booked into the Dakota County Jail. At one point he had to be taken back to a hospital for a medical condition not related to the shooting but has since returned to the county jail.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.