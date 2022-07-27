Advertisement

Former Coyotes quarterback signs with New York Jets

By Austin Tanner
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Former USD quarterback Chris Streveler is now the newest member of the New York Jets after signing with the struggling AFC East team on Wednesday. After leaving Vermillion, Streveler started his professional career in the Canadian Football League with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers where his team made it to the CFL Championship in the 2019 season.

Streveler then signed with the Arizona Cardinals in the NFL where he saw some time on the field this past season after Kyler Murray sustained an injury. Streveler is now one of four QBs on the Jets roster which includes Zach Wilson, Joe Flacco and Mike White.

