Gov. Reynolds appoints appeals judge to Iowa Supreme Court

DES MOINES, Iowa (WOWT) - Gov. Kim Reynolds on Wednesday announced her selection of a state appeals court judge for the Iowa Supreme Court.

A “family man” and “a Missourian by birth and an Iowan by choice,” Reynolds said Judge David May is her fifth appointment to the state’s high court, which is comprised of seven judges. She appointed him to the Iowa Court of Appeals three years ago “because he had already excelled in a variety of roles, including as a district court judge and prior to that, in private practice.”

May fills the vacancy created by Justice Brent Appel, who recently joined the faculty at the Drake University School of Law.

Three nominees were sent to the governor by the State Judicial Nominating Commission. May stood out “for his experience, his approach to interpretation, and his commitment to judicial constraint,” the governor said during her announcement.

May thanked the governor for the appointment and introduced his family members attending the announcement.

“Gov. Reynolds, I am deeply honored by the confidence you’ve placed in me through this selection. I’m truly humbled by this appointment to our state’s highest court,” he said. “I’m deeply grateful, governor, for this extraordinary opportunity to serve the people of Iowa.”

May said he was excited to begin working on the Iowa Supreme Court.

“I know the work will involve new challenges; certainly a different kind of case mix. But whether you’re at the district court of the Court of Appeals or the Supreme Court, the basic principles of judging remain the same,” he said. “Judges don’t exercise the powers of the executive and the Legislature; we have a different job... We decide those cases based on the law as it is written and consistent with our oath to support the Constitution of the United States, to support the Constitution of the State of Iowa; and without fear or affection or hope of reward, or other personal concerns — to administer justice according to the law, equally to all Iowans.”

—

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.