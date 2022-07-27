Iowa Governor’s Charity Steer Show looking to raise $400,000 for their 40-year anniversary

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A Siouxland 4-H member is doing his part to raise money for a good cause. On Au. 13, Troy Condon of Palmer, Iowa, will show “Simba” the steer at the annual Iowa Governor’s Charity Steer Show at the Iowa State Fair.

“Simba” is one of 25 steers that will be shown, the money raised will benefit the Ronald McDonald House Charities in Iowa. Condon believed he needed to give back to his community by doing something he’s passionate about.

“I think it’s a great deal because I’ve had family in the Ronald McDonald House and it’s just a cool way to give back doing something that I love, which is show steers,” said Condon.

Condon also said “Simba” is getting show-ready by staying cool under several fans, and gets rinsed twice per day till he heads to the Iowa State Fair on Aug. 10.

Excitement is building for the Iowa Governor’s Charity Steer Show within the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Siouxland and Iowa Cattleman’s Association. Those within the organizations are optimistic about setting a new fundraising record through the fun event.

With it being the 40th consecutive year for the Iowa Governors Charity Steer Show at the Iowa State Fair, their goal is to raise $400,000. Last year, the Ronald McDonald House Charities set a record donation of $375,000. Through the event, cattle producers and farmers are finding a way to give back to help keep communities like Siouxland.

“These celebrities and exhibitors help those sponsors to raise funds for the Ronald McDonald Houses. Whether it’s getting pop tabs that come here, whether we’re getting non-perishables or even funds that help us make the donation that has led to the 4.5 million that we’ve raised over the past 39 years,” said Tanner Lawton, Director of Field Services.

Donating pop tabs and non-perishables will help Troy Condon and his steer, Simba, receive points and improve their chances of winning the Community Hero Award. The money raised from the steer auction goes to each Ronald McDonald House in Sioux City, Des Moines and Iowa City. It helps provide food, water, and electricity for families in need.

“A lot of the people that we serve at the Ronald McDonald House are rural farm families, and this is supporting rural farm families through this event and through what we do here at the Ronald McDonald House,” said Christy Batien Clark, RMHC of Siouxland.

The Steer Show will take place on Saturday, Aug. 13. That’s where you can see Simba and 24 other steers showcased alongside their owners and celebrities.

If you can’t attend the event and would like to contribute or donate non-perishables, you can find more information here.

