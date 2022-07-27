Advertisement

Iowa to receive more than $51 million in federal funding for electric vehicle charging stations

Iowa will receive more than $51 million in federal money to create an electric vehicle charging network.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 7:29 AM CDT
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa will receive more than $51 million in federal money to create an electric vehicle charging network.

But first, the Iowa DOT has to create a plan for its network.

The Iowa DOT said in order to get the money, it has to submit a plan to the federal government by August 1.

The proposal lays out where it would focus the charging portals.

A spokesperson with the DOT said drivers would likely see an increase around metro locations like Des Moines, Council Bluffs and the Quad Cities.

He said most owners can charge up at home when they need it. He also said drivers on long distance road trips need those charges along the way.

“That’s one of the big concerns we hear from the public is having that range anxiety, where they have that confidence that they have access to a charging infrastructure that’s going to be open and operational, and available for them to charge.

The DOT said it’s focused on major interstates like I-80 and I-380.

