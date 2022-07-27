More scattered storms this evening then a cool day tomorrow

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - We saw mostly sunny skies this afternoon with many of our highs getting into the mid 80s, but more rain is in our forecast.

By this evening we could see a few thundershowers making their way through Siouxland, and followed by a cold front that will cools us down to the upper 50s and low 60s in overnight hours tonight.

Tomorrow, we keep these cooler temperatures around with highs getting to around 80 degrees and sunny skies.

Thursday night remains mostly clear which allows our overnight lows to get down to the upper 50s.

We start warming back up on Friday with highs returning to the low 80s and sunny skies.

We start off our weekend with a sunny Saturday, and temperatures rise to the mid 80s.

By Sunday, we could be nearing 90 degrees once again with clear skies throughout the day.

Sunday night starts mostly clear, but as we head into late evening hours we have a chance of showers and thunderstorms, with lows getting into the upper 60s.

Skies clear out by Monday morning leaving us with sunny skies to start off our work week, and temperatures around 90 degrees

We warm things up even more by Tuesday with sunny skies and highs in the mid 90s, and by Wednesday temperatures could rise into the upper 90s.

