One of the fastest growing sports in the country has seen an increase in Siouxland thanks in part to the COVID-19 Pandemic

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - One of the fastest growing sports in the country has seen a huge increase of players in Siouxland in the last few years. It might be one of the more underrated sports to come to the area and grow as much as it has. Disc Golf stretches all the way back to its creation in the early 1900s, and it wasn’t about 15 years when it made it’s way to Sioux City, and has been growing in the surrounding area ever since.

“Sioux City always had a couple, we put our 18-hole in Le Mars about 11 years ago. Alton followed with a nice 9-hole around their Roadside Park. Within the area, I’d say just about every smaller towns got one in town.” Says Siouxland Disc Golfer Derek Conyers

It wasn’t the most popular recreational activity for the residents of Siouxland to take part in then, but since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the amount of players and interest in the sport has sky rocketed in big numbers.

“You know, we’ve always had solid numbers until about two years ago everything’s about doubled. We used to have four or five tournaments a year, and now within a two hour radius if you want to play a tournament you can play one anytime, anywhere that runs.” Says Conyers

Whether you’re five or 85, if you can throw it, you can play it, but it might take a little bit of practice before you get to sling it around like the pros do.

“I wouldn’t say it’s actually easy. I think that would be the one thing people find out when they do get into the game, is that how much different than just going out into your backyard and throw a frisbee.” Conyers says

At the end of the day, a big reason why the disc golf community has grown and stayed that way for the last few years is the camaraderie and inclusivity that the Siouxland groups have put together since starting out.

“You wouldn’t believe how many people to the area, find one of our Facebook groups, then meet up and come play with us, next thing you know they’re a regular. Even the beginners that come out, all the guys that are experienced will take you under their wing, help you get better and the next thing you know they’re just as addicted as we are.”

Some of the courses in the area can be found below:

Sertoma Park, Sioux City

Crystal Cove Park, South Sioux City, NE

Hillview Disc Golf, Hinton, IA

West Floyd Park, Le Mars

Beacon Hollow Disc Golf, Cherokee, IA

Roadside Park Disc Golf, Alton, IA

