SSC new athletic complex project going according to plan

By Austin Tanner and Jayson Moeller
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SOUTH SIOUX CITY, NE (KTIV) - After having the same, outdated athletic facilities for decades, South Sioux City Schools are inching closer to the completion of their new activities complex. The district broke ground in mid-May on the football field and track at SSC high/middle school, which included tearing down the old bleachers, press box and ripping up the former field. What is now a plot of dirt, will soon be home to an all-artificial turf field, an eight-lane running track, new LED-lights and new bleachers. Also coming to the Cardinals nest, is a 19x26 foot scoreboard that was donated by Emperical Foods.

Despite the slow moving process, Superintendent Todd Strom says that the district could not be more excited for what’s to come to their small corner of Nebraska.

“Everything from the best of the best in turf technology, to track technology to even the scoreboard and the lighting will be top of the line, so we are excited to bring that experience to our fans but also showcasing the talents of some temendous athletes and very deserving students in our community who have waited a long time for this as many of us have.” Says Strom

The facility will not be completed until after the upcoming football season has concluded, the Cardinals will play their home games across the boarder in South Dakota at Dakota Valley High School. The complex will be used mainly by the schools football, soccer, and track teams, as well as host community events and leagues.

