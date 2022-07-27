United Way of Siouxland holds their ‘Leadership Awards Luncheon’

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KTIV) - United Way of Siouxland held a leadership awards luncheon Wednesday afternoon at the Riverfront Marriott in South Sioux City.

The award ceremony recognizes the businesses that overachieve in giving back to the community.

There were winners in three categories small, medium, and major-sized businesses.

The goal of United Way is to support agencies that help serve the needs of the less fortunate in the Siouxland community.

“So those with lower incomes, those with lower education levels, those with just all kinds of needs that our community has,” said Chris Bogenrief, the Campaign Chair.

The awards went to businesses that have proven to fit the criteria set by United Way.

“One is the amount they give, one is also how much have they improved over the last couple of years. Volunteerism from their employees that serve on agencies and volunteer boards and committees,” said Bogenrief

The winners of the awards today were BAIRD in the small business category. King, Reinsch, Prosser & Co. won the Medium sized business category. The “major-sized” business category went to Tyson Fresh Meats.

