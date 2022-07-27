Advertisement

VIDEOS: A look at KTIV’s RAGBRAI coverage as it went through Siouxland

Thousands of people started their RAGBRAI journey in Sergeant Bluff, Iowa.
Thousands of people started their RAGBRAI journey in Sergeant Bluff, Iowa.(KTIV)
By KTIV Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 1:21 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KTIV) - This year’s RAGBRAI started in Siouxland with riders starting their cross-state journey in Sergeant Bluff, Iowa. And as riders made their way through the area, KTIV was there for the first three days, from Sergeant Bluff to Emmetsburg.

If you want to watch KTIV’s RAGBRAI coverage in Siouxland, check out the playlist below.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Case of monkeypox confirmed in Woodbury County
Courtesy: Tilt Studio (tiltstudio.com)
Tilt Studio entertainment center to open at Southern Hills Mall this week
After searching the area Sherwin was found dead west of the park, according to DCI. Sherwin...
Suspected gunman’s motive in Iowa park killings a mystery
Officials confirm triple homicide at Maquoketa Caves Campground, shooter also dead
Officials confirm family at Maquoketa park were in their tent when attacked
Caleb Ziegelbauer, 13, has been hospitalized for more than two weeks after doctors say a...
Teen battling brain-eating amoeba after swimming at Fla. beach

Latest News

WOWT Judge David May
Gov. Reynolds appoints appeals judge to Iowa Supreme Court
WOWT Judge David May
FULL VIDEO: Gov. Reynolds announces Iowa Supreme Court appointment
Lincoln teens caught trying to steal car using method they learned on TikTok
Police seen at South Sioux City, Nebraska apartment complex.
Charges filed for man arrested after officer-involved shooting in South Sioux City