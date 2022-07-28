Advertisement

Former North High School coach pleads not guilty to sexual exploitation charge

By Matt Breen
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 8:52 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A man who once worked at Sioux City’s North High School has pleaded not guilty to sexual exploitation charges involving several students.

On Tuesday, July 26th, Abdier Marrero entered a written plea of not guilty to a charge of sexual exploitation by a counselor, therapist, or school employee. Marrero also waived his right to a speedy trial.

Court documents say in December 2021 a female student-athlete at North High School came forward alleging Marrero had inappropriately touched her on numerous occasions. Additionally, she claimed Marrero regularly called her out of class to come to his office and made inappropriate comments about her.

As the Sioux City Police Department investigated, court documents say several more female student-athletes came forward claiming Marrero had inappropriately touched them and made lewd comments toward them. During interviews, the students told police that Marrero’s behavior had become “normalized.”

All the incidents the students reported allegedly happened between 2018 and 2021.

Court documents state Marrero was hired by the Sioux City Community School District back in 2007 as a cross country and track coach with North High School. In 2012, Marrero became the school’s head cross country and track coach. Then in 2020, Marrero became a counselor for the school.

When police interviewed Marrero about the allegations, court documents say he admitted to inappropriately touching the students and making inappropriate comments.

The school district says on Dec. 14, 2021, Marrero resigned from his position as a counselor and coach at North High School. The district said they couldn’t provide any additional information regarding his resignation.

