‘It was like a movie’: 11-foot gator frightens residents in neighborhood

Residents in a North Carolina neighborhood said an1 1-foot gator was frightening while being a nuisance. (Source: WECT
By Ann McAdams and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 5:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOILING SPRING LAKES, N.C. (WECT/Gray News) - Residents in one North Carolina neighborhood say alligators are common in their community, but a rather large one was becoming a nuisance.

Carol Woollery spoke to WECT and shared that she has lived in her Boiling Spring Lakes home for four years and first spotted an 11-foot alligator at her next-door neighbor’s house last week.

Tara Lax, Woollery’s neighbor, has called the area home for 13 years.

Both residents said they were frightened by the gator as they had not seen one this size on their property before.

“It was so big we thought it was fake, but when we drove past the alligator, it spun around and opened its mouth. It was like a movie,” Woollery said.

Clayton Ludwick, a master officer with North Carolina Wildlife, was called to assist with moving the alligator. He said the agency regularly gets calls about nuisance gators and recently removed three gators in a single day.

“Every case is different, but an officer will be the one to come out and remove the animal,” Ludwick said. “With larger alligators, the information is forwarded to our alligator biologist and that person handles those calls.”

Officials say that gators over eight feet in length can be a safety risk to people and pets, especially if people have been feeding them.

“When people start feeding them, they become dependent on people to feed them. So, every time they see a human, whether a child or an adult, they think food,” Ludwick said.

The wildlife agency said the team was able to remove the 11-foot gator from the neighborhood, but alligators are considered endangered, so there are strict rules prohibiting hunting or killing them.

According to the agency, gators can only be removed by an NC Wildlife officer or by a licensed nuisance alligator agent with a permit.

Copyright 2022 WECT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the husband of a 70-year-old woman returned home to find she had been mauled to...
Husband finds 70-year-old wife killed by family dog
Courtesy: Tilt Studio (tiltstudio.com)
Tilt Studio entertainment center to open at Southern Hills Mall this week
The remains of two houses are seen after a natural gas explosion.
Iowa house explosion caused by ignition of water heater, up to 14 houses damaged
Many RAGBRAI riders found themselves making a stop at a farm near West Bend, Iowa that was...
Family hosts event on RAGBRAI route to support GoServ Global
FILE - A Mega Millions play-slip for players preferring to choose their numbers is among the...
No one wins U.S. Mega Millions, jackpot now over $1B

Latest News

Children's Miracle Network and Dairy Queen put on the 15th annual Miracle Treat Day
The camera on Floyd is seen in a photo from video.
Sioux City's speeding cameras are now live
The speeding camera on Hamilton Boulevard is activated.
Sioux City’s speeding cameras are now active, here’s what you need to know
Miracle Treat Day was celebrated throughout Siouxland
Miracle Treat Day raises money to bring better health to local families and children
The new Suicide and Crisis Lifeline has been out for nearly two weeks
National 988 Suicide Crisis Lifeline is a new resource for people in Siouxland and beyond