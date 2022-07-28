Lakes Area News: Antique & Wooden Boat Show coming to Arnolds Park, IA

By KUOO Radio
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 6:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ARNOLDS PARK, Iowa (KTIV) - The annual Antique and Wooden Boat Show is this weekend at the waterfront of the Arnolds Park Amusement Park.

The event will be going on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the park’s docks. Wiley Mayne II is Vice President of the Antique and Classic Boat Society Jerry Dyhrkopp Iowa Great Lakes Chapter, which puts on the show. He says there will once again be a wide variety of classic boats on display Saturday.

“They count anything older than 1918 to be a historic boat, which makes sense, you know. Over 100 years old, you don’t see too many of those around. And then antique goes 1919 to 1942 which those all would be almost exclusively wooden boats; and then classics from 1943 to 1975; and then your late classic category. So, and, we do have some newer boats that come down to the show, nowadays, and so you can kind of see a wide variety of boats, not just about the wood boats...obviously, that is always exciting to see those,” said Mayne II.

Mayne says the public will also have a chance to see the boats actually in operation as there will be a parade of the boats under the trestle bridge. This will mark the 41st year for the Antique and Wooden Boat Show in the Iowa Great Lakes.

The show is open to everybody, free of charge.

