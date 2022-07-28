Locals prepare their best animals and livestock for Plymouth County Fair competitions

LE MARS, Iowa (KTIV) - The Plymouth County Fair got underway on Wednesday and the fairgrounds were full of people looking for some summer fun.

Billed as the “Best Five Days of Summer,” the fair provides the opportunity to enjoy rides, food, and even the chance to look at plenty of animals. Children and families were busy getting their livestock and animals ready for the 4-H and FFA shows, with many of the shows starting on Thursday.

Pigs, goats, ducks, chickens... these are just a few of the animals showcased at the Plymouth County Fair. All around you’ll find people working hard to make sure their animals are ready for competition.

“So today I washed her and blow dried her, and tomorrow I will be like fluffing up her legs,” said Mesa Zellmer, a participant from Hinton, IA.

The competition categories showcase different types of animals and livestock in all different sizes.

“So this is my calf, Tank. When we got him, he weighed in at 900 pounds. And now he weighs 1,660 pounds,” said Cooper Loutsch, a participant from Remsen, IA.

Wednesday was a day to prep the animals up to make sure they look their best for judging when the time comes.

“When we trim them, we just make sure that we’re clipping their hair and make sure they look the best that they can so the judge gets an idea before he can get his hands on the goats,” said Mia Haage.

The goal of 4-H and Future Farmers of America is to inspire and prepare people of all ages for success in agriculture.

“It’s really fun to just like learn about the animal and the process. And it’s really fun to see how they do in the actual competition. If you do showmanship, the judge will like give you some pointers for next year, and they’re usually just super nice,” said Reagan Hensley, a participant from Westfield, IA.

It’s all about continuing traditions passed down from one generation to the next.

The Plymouth County Fair runs through Sunday, July 31. A full list of events can be found here.

