Maquoketa Caves State Park to reopen nearly a week after shooting

(KWQC)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 7:56 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MAQUOKETA, Iowa (KCRG) - Maquoketa Caves State Park is set to reopen Thursday, six days after three family members were killed there.

The park will be open to the public, but the campground will stay closed.

Tyler and Sarah Schmidt, and their 6-year-old daughter Lula, were shot and killed while camping in their family’s tent last Friday.

Tyler and Sarah’s 9-year-old son, Arlo, escaped and survived.

Investigators haven’t announced any connection between the gunman and the Schmidt Family.

The park said a temporary memorial site will be at the Park entrance.

All campers with reservations through the end of the month were refunded.

A Celebration of Life service for Tyler, Sarah and Lula will be August 2, from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Overman Park in Cedar Falls, where the Schmidts lived.

