Miracle Treat Day raises money to bring better health to local families and children

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Every year, Dairy Queen does its best to bring happiness and better health to local children and their families.

Thursday, 16 Dairy Queens in Northwest Iowa took part in the 15th annual Miracle Treat Day.

For every blizzard sold at a participating Dairy Queens, $1 will be donated to the Children’s Miracle Network. Last year they were able to raise almost $20,000 that went to helping improve children’s health care services in Siouxland.

“All of the money that we raise today and any other day throughout any of our campaigns, or any of our events that we do does stay here locally to help our Siouxland area kids,” said Stacey Selk, of the Children’s Miracle Network.

With all of the donations staying local, Selk says she can see the impact it has daily. She’s blown away that the simple act of buying a blizzard can do so much.

“It’s such an amazing feeling, you know I meet with families in the hospital almost every day and just seeing the struggles that they’re going through whether it’s they’re in the hospital so they’re away from there other children at home or family members,” said Selk.

This year, the goal was to sell 10,000 blizzards today throughout the 16 participating locations.

