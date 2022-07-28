Moville Futures legion baseball team moving on to regional round in Rapid City

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - For some the high school baseball season is over but for those that follow legion baseball, the competition is starting to heat up as the regional tournaments have arrived, including one team from Siouxland.

“Our first year of legion ball we made it to the state tournament.” Says Moville Future Manager Robin Schute “Our only loss that entire year was to the Dubuque county team that went to and actually got third place in nationals for legion ball, so already we were competing at the top. Now we’re obviously after winning the state tournament, I would say we are at the top.”

You may not have heard of these guys, but the Moville futures may be able to turn Siouxland into title town. The futures play American Legion Baseball, a system throughout America that is overlooked in Iowa due to the high school seasons summer schedule. But some of the best in high school play legion too.

“With legion you’re seeing good people all the time not any layoffs so it’s good competition all the time.” Says Hinton’s Easton Stusse

For example SBL’s Bryce Click, Woodbury Central’s Carter Bliel, Hinton’s Easton Stusse as well as the other Siouxland stars on the Futures who advanced to the American Legion Central Plains Region Tournament, extending their high school careers for at least one more run in the sun.

“I’m very excited its nice to kind of relish within the moments that we have left of high school baseball so I’m really excited for what we have in front of us.” Says Click

Wednesday the team was helping run a tryout for the future futures, but on August 3rd they continue their march to the national tournament, so what will it take the boys to Shelby North Carolina?

“You know I think we need to just keep playing the way we’ve been playing, we are truly a family of baseball players a lot of these kids have been playing since they were 8 years old so it’s kind of been exciting to see where we started with our youth program to where we are now.” Says Schute

The Futures head out to Rapid City for the start of regional play against state championships from North Dakota, South Dakota and Minnesota. Those games run from August 3rd-August 7th.

