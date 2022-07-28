National 988 Suicide Crisis Lifeline is a new resource for people in Siouxland and beyond

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The push to make the public aware of the new Suicide Crisis Lifeline is underway.

The updated number is now 988, which might be easier to remember than 1-800-273-TALK. The 988 number was officially put into effect nationwide on July 16. One of the many goals of creating the new lifeline was to normalize having conversations about mental health and suicide.

“Eliminating that barrier, hopefully, 988 becomes just as familiar over the coming years as 911 is to people,” said Jessica Barnes, of Heartland Counseling Services.

When using the 988 lifeline, the person on the phone is connected to a call center in their state. The goal is to try and resolve the issue on the phone. But in some cases, there may be a special team dispatched to help handle the situation.

“Boys Town is the place in our state (Nebraska) that is that first kind of line of defense, the first call center. And they’ve said that they anticipate that 80- to 90-percent of the calls are going to be kind of handled on their end. And then those other 10- to 20-percent are going to come to agencies like ours with mobile crisis,” said Barnes

Currently, there is no uptick in responses from Heartland Counseling Services. But with school about to start in South Sioux City and the surrounding area, counselors anticipate that could change soon.

“There ID badges are going to have 988 on it to encourage students to know where to go for help if they need to. It’s kind of integrated. They’re integrating it in lots of different places in the South Sioux School System so I guess I’m speaking for that system specifically that we know there’s going to be a big push to like I said to increase that awareness so people know it’s out there,” said Barnes.

In anticipation of increased use of 988, Heartland Counseling Services has hired two more full-time crisis responders.

