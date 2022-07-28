Nice now, but heat will return

We had rain yesterday evening and overnight, but that rain is now out of our region. The cold...
We had rain yesterday evening and overnight, but that rain is now out of our region. The cold is leaving behind nice temperatures and low humidity for Siouxland. We didn’t see that much rain yesterday. We saw trace amounts in the region. For today, we are going to see our highs in the 80s with some locations seeing highs in the 70s as our wind will be from the north at 5 to 10 miles per hour with plenty of sunshine today. Tonight’s lows will be in the 50s, with some locations reaching the upper 40s, with a north northwest wind of 5 to 10 miles per hour and mostly clear skies! The rest of the week looks to be sunny and nice with the next chance of rain this weekend and heat returning in the forecast. Find out more details on News 4 Today for my full forecast!(KTIV)
By Jacob Howard
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 11:49 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - We had rain yesterday evening and overnight, but that rain is now out of our region. The cold front is leaving behind nice temperatures and low humidity for Siouxland. We didn’t see that much rain yesterday. We saw trace amounts in the region.

For today, we are going to see our highs in the 80s with some locations seeing highs in the 70s as our wind will be from the north at 5 to 10 miles per hour with plenty of sunshine today.

Tonight’s lows will be in the 50s, with some locations reaching the upper 40s, with a north-northwest wind of 5 to 10 miles per hour and mostly clear skies!

The rest of the week looks to be sunny and nice with the next chance of rain this weekend and heat returning in the forecast.

Find out more details on News 4 at noon for my full forecast!

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy: Tilt Studio (tiltstudio.com)
Tilt Studio entertainment center to open at Southern Hills Mall this week
The remains of two houses are seen after a natural gas explosion.
Iowa house explosion caused by ignition of water heater, up to 14 houses damaged
Many RAGBRAI riders found themselves making a stop at a farm near West Bend, Iowa that was...
Family hosts event on RAGBRAI route to support GoServ Global
FILE - A Mega Millions play-slip for players preferring to choose their numbers is among the...
No one wins U.S. Mega Millions, jackpot now over $1B
Police seen at South Sioux City, Nebraska apartment complex.
Charges filed for man arrested after officer-involved shooting in South Sioux City

Latest News

Good morning, Siouxland! We are waking up to a cool start to this Thursday with temperatures in...
Beautiful day ahead for Siouxland
Future Track
Wednesday night's forecast with Storm Team 4 Chief Meteorologist Ron Demers
Storm Team 4 Future Track
More scattered storms this evening then a cool day tomorrow
We are starting off in the 60s and 70s this morning with some patchy fog. Our wind is out of...
Another chance of rain in Siouxland today