Nice now, but heat will return

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - We had rain yesterday evening and overnight, but that rain is now out of our region. The cold front is leaving behind nice temperatures and low humidity for Siouxland. We didn’t see that much rain yesterday. We saw trace amounts in the region.

For today, we are going to see our highs in the 80s with some locations seeing highs in the 70s as our wind will be from the north at 5 to 10 miles per hour with plenty of sunshine today.

Tonight’s lows will be in the 50s, with some locations reaching the upper 40s, with a north-northwest wind of 5 to 10 miles per hour and mostly clear skies!

The rest of the week looks to be sunny and nice with the next chance of rain this weekend and heat returning in the forecast.

Find out more details on News 4 at noon for my full forecast!

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.