Northwest Iowa company asking customers in Plymouth County to conserve water

IRETON, Iowa (KTIV) - A water utility company in northwest Iowa is asking some customers in Plymouth County to conserve water.

Southern Sioux County Rural Water is asking customers south of C38 to conserve water until further notice. This is because they currently have a leak that they cannot locate.

Officials with Southern Sioux County Rural Water tell us the leak is draining one of their water towers. When they have more information on the leak and its repairs, the company will release an update to KTIV.

