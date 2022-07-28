Refreshing weather for now although a warm-up is coming

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A cold front that gave Siouxland a few more thundershowers last night has moved well to the south and we felt the cooler and less humid conditions move in today.

Skies tonight will be clearing out from the fair weather cumulus we had during the day on Wednesday and it will be nice and cool with lows in the low to mid 50s.

Temperatures will be close to average on Friday with highs in the low to mid 80s although the humidity will still stay low under partly cloudy skies.

We’ll watch a few clouds move through Friday night with maybe a small chance of showers in western Siouxland Saturday morning.

Otherwise, Saturday is looking a bit warmer and a touch more humid with highs in the upper 80s.

That humidity will keep going up on Sunday and we’ll be turning warmer with highs near 90.

Sunday night could give us a slight chance of seeing a thunderstorm.

Next week turns hot on us again.

Next week turns hot on us again.

