Scammers targeting peer-to-peer payment sites

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - In an effort to keep your money safe before you spend it, the Better Business Bureau is warning you to be on the lookout for scammers when it comes to peer-to-peer payment sites.

It’s become one of the more popular ways to share money, and sites like Venmo and PayPal are used almost daily by most Americans. However, in a world filled with scammers, this type of money sharing could be one of the least-protected digital ventures you could embark on.

”Peer-to-peer payment methods have exploded in the past five years,” said Josh Planos, the Public Relations Director for the Better Business Bureau. “These are fantastic ways to share money with friends and family largely, but unfortunately these apps don’t carry the built-in fraud protections like things like credit cards do.”

Not only are the built-in fraud protections not there to save you, but it’s likely your bank won’t back you up on this one either.

”In many cases, these transactions are irreversible,” Planos said. “Again, they’re not backed by any sort of protection, so once the money is sent, it’s difficult if not impossible to get that money back, and the peer-to-peer payment method options out there really have no incentive to get you that money back other than they might lose a customer in the process.”

With no fraud protection or bank support, it makes it all the more vital that you make sure who you’re sending money to is not only someone you know, but that it’s also someone you trust.

”Triple check who you’re sending money to,” Planos added. “Scammers are not going to send you back money if you inadvertently send them money. Honestly, a lot of folks just aren’t going to do that either, so it’s really important that you triple check that you have the correct number associated with your contact before you sending over that payment.”

Copyright 2022 KSNB. All rights reserved.