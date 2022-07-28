SD Missing Persons Clearinghouse website improves access to vital information

“A total number of missing and murdered indigenous women is unknown, and it’s unknown for a...
“A total number of missing and murdered indigenous women is unknown, and it’s unknown for a number of reasons. A main one being the fact that the databases that collect any information on Missing Persons doesn’t really capture the information that you would need,” said Goodwin.(Dakota news now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 10:21 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - An updated South Dakota Missing Persons Clearinghouse website is now operational according to the South Dakota Attorney General’s Office.

Attorney General Mark Vargo said improvements to the website will allow for better sharing of vital information regarding missing persons statewide.

“The most important upgrade is the automatic updating of information 24/7 as the page is tied into to the National Crime Information Center (NCIC),” said Vargo. “That will allow for information to be disseminated through the Clearinghouse as soon the initial entry is made into the national database.”

The new page makes it easier to search for missing people with improved and added filters that allow searches by gender and race. Expanded descriptors include height, weight, hair color, eye color, and information such as the person’s last known location and what the person was last seen wearing. The user also will be able to arrange the page through multiple options including most recent, least recent, and alphabetical.

Vargo said the Attorney General’s Office is in the process of hiring a new Murdered and Missing Indigenous Persons specialist. He said this website will be an important resource for that specialist.

“We want this website to be easy for people to use,” said Vargo. “The public can help authorities find missing persons and return them to their loved ones.”

The new page, https://MissingPersons.SD.Gov/, became operational on June 28, 2022.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the husband of a 70-year-old woman returned home to find she had been mauled to...
Husband finds 70-year-old wife killed by family dog
Courtesy: Tilt Studio (tiltstudio.com)
Tilt Studio entertainment center to open at Southern Hills Mall this week
The remains of two houses are seen after a natural gas explosion.
Iowa house explosion caused by ignition of water heater, up to 14 houses damaged
Many RAGBRAI riders found themselves making a stop at a farm near West Bend, Iowa that was...
Family hosts event on RAGBRAI route to support GoServ Global
FILE - A Mega Millions play-slip for players preferring to choose their numbers is among the...
No one wins U.S. Mega Millions, jackpot now over $1B

Latest News

Children's Miracle Network and Dairy Queen put on the 15th annual Miracle Treat Day
The camera on Floyd is seen in a photo from video.
Sioux City's speeding cameras are now live
The speeding camera on Hamilton Boulevard is activated.
Sioux City’s speeding cameras are now active, here’s what you need to know
Miracle Treat Day was celebrated throughout Siouxland
Miracle Treat Day raises money to bring better health to local families and children
The new Suicide and Crisis Lifeline has been out for nearly two weeks
National 988 Suicide Crisis Lifeline is a new resource for people in Siouxland and beyond