Jason Kersner of the New Jersey Rockets to become the next head coach for the Sioux City Musketeers

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Sioux City Musketeers have announced their new head coach.

At a news conference Thursday, it was announced Jason Kersner of the New Jersey Rockets will be the next head coach of the Muskies.

Kersner is coming in after Luke Strand announced he would be leaving the team. Strand was the head coach for the Musketeers from 2009 to 2011, he then came back in 2017 and lead the team to a Clark Cup Championship this year.

This is a Developing Story. We’ll have more information tonight during our newscasts.

