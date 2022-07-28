Sioux City’s speeding cameras are now active, here’s what you need to know

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - We warned you about them last month, and now speed cameras installed on a pair of busy Sioux City streets are active, and issuing tickets.

As we found, not every dollar of the infraction money is going to the city and you can be held responsible for the infraction even if you weren’t driving.

Police say streets like Floyd and Hamilton Boulevard aren’t conducive to typical patrolling, so, speed cameras were installed.

“Because somebody that’s looking to turn off of a side street sees you and you’re quite a ways away, and they believe you’re traveling at 40. And they’re actually traveling at 66, almost one and a half times the speed limit there, then there’s a possibility of a crash occurring,” said Sgt. Jess Aesoph.

We don’t have the data on how many speeding infractions have been issued because the cameras just went live but we do know the same company that runs the speeding cameras also run these red light cameras and Police tell us over 3000 red light infractions have been issued so far this year.

If you’re caught speeding by one of the cameras, the fine ranges from $100 to $150. Of that cost, at least $17.50 goes to the third-party company that maintains the cameras. That company also charges the city $2,500 per month to operate the cameras. The rest, according to Police Chief Rex Mueller, funds public safety projects.

When a car speeds past one of the cameras, a light will flash. If you see that flash, it means the police will review it for a possible infraction.

“There’s an easy way to not get one of these in the mail is just drive how you’re supposed to,” said Aesoph.

If you get an infraction in the mail, you can ask for a hearing in front of a police officer, and further appeal the decision to a judge. But if you don’t pay, the city code allows for the vehicle to be impounded.

The infractions are sent to the vehicle’s owner, regardless of who was driving the car at the time. But, these types of infractions aren’t added to a person’s driving record.

