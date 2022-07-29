Around Siouxland: Life Skills Training Center Quilt Auction

By KTIV Staff
Updated: 8 minutes ago
LE MARS, Iowa (KTIV) - Buy a quilt to support the Life Skills Train Center in Le Mars, Iowa.

The 25th Quilt Auction at the Plymouth County Fair is a chance to buy yourself a very well made quilt. All of the proceeds go straight to the Life Skills Training Center.

The Life Skills Training Center Quilt Auction will take place Saturday July 30 at the Plymouth County Fair in Le Mars, Iowa.

For any additional information, you can visit the Life Skills Training Center Facebook page here.

