Former county jail worker accused of sexual misconduct with inmate, investigators say

Investigators say Kayla Bergom, a former employee with the Tama County Jail, is facing charges...
Investigators say Kayla Bergom, a former employee with the Tama County Jail, is facing charges of sexual misconduct.(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Iowa (KCRG/Gray News) - A former worker at a county jail has been arrested for engaging in sexual activity with an inmate.

According to investigators in Iowa, Kayla Bergom faces charges of sexual misconduct with an offender while she worked at the Tama County Jail.

KCRG reports that Bergom is accused of sexual activity with an inmate in a utility closet and in the recreation yard area of the jail on multiple occasions.

According to court documents, the two participated in such acts between September 2020 and April 2021, with Bergom facing three counts of sexual misconduct.

Authorities say their investigation started after a county employee informed them of the possible misconduct.

Copyright 2022 KCRG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The speeding camera on Hamilton Boulevard is activated.
Sioux City’s speeding cameras are now active, here’s what you need to know
Police say the husband of a 70-year-old woman returned home to find she had been mauled to...
Husband finds 70-year-old wife killed by family dog
An Iowa State Patrol Trooper saved the life of a RAGBRAI rider on Thursday using an automated...
Iowa State Patrol Trooper uses AED to save RAGBRAI cyclist
Lake of Three Fires.
Iowa beach with brain eating amoeba reopens
Northwest Iowa company asking customers in Plymouth County to conserve water

Latest News

A SkyWest plane takes off from Sioux Gateway Airport on Friday.
Senators introduce bill to raise retirement age, but some pilots oppose
Police say Jonathan Taylor Snowder-Hackett stabbed a person with a sword during an argument.
PD: Man facing several charges after stabbing person with sword during argument
Emergency responders are seen at the scene of an incident in Gatlinburg, Tenn., on Thursday. A...
Woman’s chairlift death in Gatlinburg, Tenn., ruled apparent suicide; state investigation continues
A school district in Illinois has approved a new security system to help protect students...
Protecting students: School district adds artificial intelligence to increase security
Ricky Allen Kiper Jr. is being held at the Vanderburgh County Jail without bond.
Man shows no remorse for fatally shooting registered sex offender, deputies say