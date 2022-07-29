Great start to the weekend

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Happy Friday, Siouxland! We are waking up to temperatures in the 50s this morning with mostly clear skies and wind from the north northwest at 5 to 10 miles per hour. Our dewpoints are in the 40s and 50s, which is bringing our humidity down.

Today our temperatures will climb into the mid to low 80s and upper 70s for the highs. Our average high this time of year is usually 85 and our average low is 64. We are well below average for this time of year. Our wind will continue out of the north northwest at 5 to 10 miles per hour today with sunny conditions.

Tonight we will see our overnight lows in the 50s with our wind starting to come from the east southeast at 5 to 10 miles per hour with clear skies.

The rest of the weekend looks to be nice! We do have a chance to see some rain heading into the evening hours of Saturday and early morning of Sunday. Models are not yet agreeing with the timing, but we will keep you updated as we get more details. Then we will heat things up next week.

For more details, watch News 4 Today for my full forecast!

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.