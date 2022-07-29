IGCA announces All-State teams
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -With the state tournaments wrapped up and the champions chosen all that is left now is for the IGCA to announce their all-state teams and they did just that.
1A All State
1st Team
Kierra Jungers, Newell-Fonda, 10
Macy Sievers, Newell-Fonda, 12
Claire Schroeder, Remsen St. Mary’s, 10
2nd Team
Chloee Colt, Akron-Westfield, 12
Rylee Schnepf, Gehlen Catholic, 12
Mya Bunkers, Remsen St. Mary’s ,10
Maddie Thomas, River Valley, 11
Kaili Henning, St. Edmond, 10
3rd Team
Ally Hanson, GTRA, 11
MaKenna Bowman, Kinglsey-Pierson, 11
Taylor Harpenau, MMCRU, 12
Mary Walker, Newell-Fonda, 11
Gracie Harvey, St. Edmond, 12
2A All State
1st Team
Jaydn Case, Hinton, 12
Abby Hiatt, Logan-Magnolia, 10
Cassie Beadle, North Union, 12
Emily Meyer, North Union, 11
Samantha Nielsen, North Union, 12
Emma Vohs, Ridgeview, 12
2nd Team
Gracie Knobloch, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn, 9
Erikah Rife, Logan-Magnolia, 12
Addison Schmidt, Ridgeview, 12
Carly Miller, West Monona, 10
Kacy Miller, West Monona, 10
Avery Coyle, West Sioux, 12
3rd Team
Emma Auten, Emmetsburg, 11
Madison Goosmann, Hinton, 12
Macanna Guritz, Logan-Magnolia, 11
Alayna Wingate, Sibley-Ocheyedan, 11
Madison Chestnut, West Monona, 12
3A All State
1st Team
Tatum Dunlavy, Estherville Lincoln Central, 10
Rylee Yager, Estherville Lincoln Central, 9
Tatum Schmalbeck, Sioux Center, 11
2nd Team
Addie Brown, Sergeant Bluff Luton, 12
Willow Bleeker, Sioux Center, 11
3rd Team
Carlin Smith, MOC-Floyd Valley, 12
Makenna Kleinhesselink, Sheldon, 12
Taylor Schneider, Spirit Lake, 11
Randi Childress, West Lyon, 11
4A All State
2nd Team
Angel Shaw, Bishop Heelan, 11
3rd Team
Kenley Meis, Bishop Heelan, 11
Jewel Bergstrom, Boyden-Hull, 12
Maggie Allen, LeMars, 12
Olivia Huckfelt, Spencer, 10
Jada Piercy, Spencer, 11
5A All State
3rd Team
Brylee Hempey, Sioux City East, 12
