IGCA announces All-State teams

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -With the state tournaments wrapped up and the champions chosen all that is left now is for the IGCA to announce their all-state teams and they did just that.

1A All State

1st Team

Kierra Jungers, Newell-Fonda, 10

Macy Sievers, Newell-Fonda, 12

Claire Schroeder, Remsen St. Mary’s, 10

2nd Team

Chloee Colt, Akron-Westfield, 12

Rylee Schnepf, Gehlen Catholic, 12

Mya Bunkers, Remsen St. Mary’s ,10

Maddie Thomas, River Valley, 11

Kaili Henning, St. Edmond, 10

3rd Team

Ally Hanson, GTRA, 11

MaKenna Bowman, Kinglsey-Pierson, 11

Taylor Harpenau, MMCRU, 12

Mary Walker, Newell-Fonda, 11

Gracie Harvey, St. Edmond, 12

2A All State

1st Team

Jaydn Case, Hinton, 12

Abby Hiatt, Logan-Magnolia, 10

Cassie Beadle, North Union, 12

Emily Meyer, North Union, 11

Samantha Nielsen, North Union, 12

Emma Vohs, Ridgeview, 12

2nd Team

Gracie Knobloch, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn, 9

Erikah Rife, Logan-Magnolia, 12

Addison Schmidt, Ridgeview, 12

Carly Miller, West Monona, 10

Kacy Miller, West Monona, 10

Avery Coyle, West Sioux, 12

3rd Team

Emma Auten, Emmetsburg, 11

Madison Goosmann, Hinton, 12

Macanna Guritz, Logan-Magnolia, 11

Alayna Wingate, Sibley-Ocheyedan, 11

Madison Chestnut, West Monona, 12

3A All State

1st Team

Tatum Dunlavy, Estherville Lincoln Central, 10

Rylee Yager, Estherville Lincoln Central, 9

Tatum Schmalbeck, Sioux Center, 11

2nd Team

Addie Brown, Sergeant Bluff Luton, 12

Willow Bleeker, Sioux Center, 11

3rd Team

Carlin Smith, MOC-Floyd Valley, 12

Makenna Kleinhesselink, Sheldon, 12

Taylor Schneider, Spirit Lake, 11

Randi Childress, West Lyon, 11

4A All State

2nd Team

Angel Shaw, Bishop Heelan, 11

3rd Team

Kenley Meis, Bishop Heelan, 11

Jewel Bergstrom, Boyden-Hull, 12

Maggie Allen, LeMars, 12

Olivia Huckfelt, Spencer, 10

Jada Piercy, Spencer, 11

5A All State

3rd Team

Brylee Hempey, Sioux City East, 12

