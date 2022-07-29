Iowa State Patrol Trooper uses AED to save RAGBRAI cyclist

An Iowa State Patrol Trooper saved the life of a RAGBRAI rider on Thursday using an automated...
An Iowa State Patrol Trooper saved the life of a RAGBRAI rider on Thursday using an automated external defibrillator (AED).(Iowa State Patrol)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 5:49 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLES CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - An Iowa State Patrol Trooper saved the life of a RAGBRAI rider on Thursday using an automated external defibrillator (AED).

In a Facebook post, State Patrol said Trooper Darren Flaherty grabbed his AED from his patrol car and assisted other first responders after a cyclist went into cardiac arrest near Charles City.

“All troopers in the state of Iowa carry AEDs in their patrol cars,” State Patrol said in the post. “Today, one of our troopers used his to help save a life.”

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the husband of a 70-year-old woman returned home to find she had been mauled to...
Husband finds 70-year-old wife killed by family dog
The speeding camera on Hamilton Boulevard is activated.
Sioux City’s speeding cameras are now active, here’s what you need to know
Northwest Iowa company asking customers in Plymouth County to conserve water
A lucky player who purchased their ticket for the June 10 drawing at the Hilltop Hy-Vee in...
Hy-Vee CEO to step down in October; will remain chairman of the board
Jason Kersner of the New Jersey Rockets will come in to be the next head coach of the Sioux...
Jason Kersner of the New Jersey Rockets to become the next head coach for the Sioux City Musketeers

Latest News

Dog Walk Forecast: Teddy
Dog Walk Forecast: Teddy
Great start to the weekend
Great start to the weekend
Human Trafficking
Human trafficking affects Iowans, Nebraskans
National 988 Suicide Crisis Lifeline is a new resource for people in Siouxland and beyond