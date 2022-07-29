Mental competency evaluation requested for man accused of fatal Milford, IA shooting

Christian Goyne-Yarns
Christian Goyne-Yarns(Dickinson County Jail)
By KTIV Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MILFORD, Iowa (KTIV) - The attorney representing a man accused of shooting a woman outside a northwest Iowa business has requested an evaluation to determine if his client is mentally competent to stand trial.

According to court documents, 25-year-old Christian Goyne-Yarns will undergo a psychiatric evaluation before he is put on trial for first-degree murder. Goyne-Yarns is accused of killing Shelby Woizeschke by shooting her twice outside a Milford business back in February 2022. He was originally charged with attempted murder, but the charge was upgraded to murder after Woizesche died a few days after the shooting.

Documents state the shooting happened on Feb. 3 in the parking lot of GrapeTree Medical Staffing when Goyne-Yarns approached Woizeschke and allegedly shot her. Woizeschke later died on Feb. 6 at a Sioux Falls hospital.

KUOO Radio says court records don’t indicate when a ruling could be made on the competency motion. Goyne-Yarns’ trial is still scheduled to start on Aug. 16. The court will schedule a new trial date after the evaluation if necessary.

