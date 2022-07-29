Senators introduce bill to raise retirement age, but some pilots oppose

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Several of Siouxland’s senators have introduced a bill that would raise the mandatory retirement age for airline pilots, potentially relieving some of the strain on Sioux City’s only air carrier.

SkyWest Airlines, which operates United’s Express service, cites a pilot shortage as the primary reason they need to leave or at least reduce flights here. But some pilots oppose the measure.

Right now the federal government requires pilots to retire at 65 years old, regardless of their health or physical condition. The bill would raise that age to 67.

Iowa Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley, and other senators from the Siouxland area, are attempting to change that, at least for now.

“It seems to me this is a reasonable thing to do to get us over a hurdle and get the American people the service that they need from the airlines,” said Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa).

Airlines have complained for months about a lack of pilots. That’s the primary reason SkyWest Airlines, Sioux City’s only air service provider, wants to reduce flights in the market or leave altogether.

The Siouxland Chamber of Commerce supports the bill because they say it will keep more pilots in our skies.

“That said, I don’t think we should be just looking at the two-year window. My hope is that this program passes Congress is signed by the president meets with success and is extended in perpetuity,” said Chris McGowan, the president of the Siouxland Chamber of Commerce.

But not everyone is on board with the bill. While it may extend the ability for air carriers to operate at the Sioux Gateway Airport, the Airline Pilots Union says this bill is just a ploy and that no pilot shortage actually exists.

In a statement, the union said “there is no reason to change the retirement age and doing so would only increase costs for airlines and introduce unnecessary risks to passengers and crew alike.”

According to the union, there are more commercial pilots now than the U.S. had in 2019.

On the safety front, the bill would require pilots nearing the new retirement age to receive a physical once every six months to stay in the air.

Senators estimate about 5,000 pilots would be able to stay in the air if the bill becomes law but to do that the bill would need to pass the House and Senate and be signed into law by the president.

And remember, this bill comes in addition to other proposals still swirling around the Sioux Gateway Airport. The federal government still needs to decide if SkyWest can reduce its weekly round-trip flights from 12 to 7 and if some flights can be considered charter aircraft.

Also still waiting for a decision is Boutique Air, another airline that filed an application to take over service in Sioux City using eight- or nine-seat planes that would fly to Minneapolis. This proposal has had unanimous opposition from city leaders, but ultimately the U.S. Department of Transportation will decide who flies subsidized flights out of Sioux City.

