Sentencing for woman accused of murder in Lake Park, Iowa has been postponed

LAKE PARK, Iowa (KTIV) - Sentencing for Allison Decker, who was convicted on all three counts against her in the death of Angel Bastman of Lake Park, was supposed to take place Friday morning, but instead has been postponed.

Judge Shayne Mayer said her court reporter is out of town, and she didn’t feel comfortable in making a ruling from the bench on defense motions for a new trial without having access to transcripts.

A hearing into the motion for a new trial did proceed Friday morning. Defense attorney Ned Bjornstad said his request is based on several things, including claims that testimony should have been allowed from a defense witness, and they’ve discovered some new evidence since the conclusion of the trial from another person by the name of Tyranny Steinhoven.

Bjornstad requested a subpoena be issued and Steinhoven be examined and cross-examined, with the judge then making a determination as to any relevancy. Bjornstad also cited what he feels was insufficient evidence to convict Decker and called into question testimony from a trial witness.

Dickinson County Attorney Amy Zenor, representing the state, argued the defense and Decker had plenty of time to present all the evidence during the trial itself.

Judge Mayer gave the defense until Monday to provide any supplemental documents requesting a new trial and the state until August 8 to submit its response. She didn’t give any indication as to when a ruling on the motion for a new trial might be made.

A new date for sentencing also hasn’t been set.

