A sweet way to kick off Greek Fest

By Morgan Jones
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Greek Fest is back with a little sugar, honey and syrup to tempt your taste buds, and dancing to get you on your feet.

The community Friday afternoon was busy setting up for the first day of the annual fundraiser. Authentic Greek foods and pastries such as Dolmathes, Kourambiedes, and Baklava will be available at the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church on 6th Street in Sioux City.

In addition to all the tasty Greek food, folk dancing and church tours will be given. Another attraction is the Grecian Boutique which features authentic clothing or accessories. Everyone is welcome, so don’t miss out on the opportunity to learn more about Greek culture.

“This year we have two dance groups, we have a little kids dance group that’s going to be performing, and then we have our adult mixed with young adult dance group. We also added something new this year, we hired a bouzouki player. A bouzouki is like a Greek guitar, and so he came from Albuquerque, New Mexico, so he’ll be here playing,” said Andrea Konidas, Greek Fest Co-Chair.

Another way to enjoy the Greek Fest is to bring your motorcycle to the festival for the blessing of the bikes which will be held on Saturday at 6 p.m. If you’re unable to attend the event throughout the weekend, feel free to drive by and pick up some food to go.

For more information about Greek Fest, visit the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church’s website here.

